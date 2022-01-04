Lincoln National Corp Has $458,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

