Lincoln National Corp Acquires 432 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $463,448,000 after acquiring an additional 114,589 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,175,000 after acquiring an additional 438,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.96 per share, with a total value of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAL. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

