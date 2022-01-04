Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 76.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.40.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $110.52 and a one year high of $148.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.45%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

