Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Shares of LMNL opened at $1.12 on Friday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.02. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 654.71% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.21%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liminal BioSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 59.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Liminal BioSciences worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

