Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.72 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $217,430.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.95 or 0.00319468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008224 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000812 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

