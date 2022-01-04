Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Shares Up 5.5%

Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 5,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 882,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $385.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

