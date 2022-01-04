Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives $75.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

A number of analysts have commented on LPI shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPI stock traded up $6.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.93. The stock had a trading volume of 45,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.81. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $19.12 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.