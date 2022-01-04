Kush Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $83,675.63 (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 190% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Kush Finance has a total market capitalization of $83,675.63 and approximately $14.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kush Finance has traded 190% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00063876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.04 or 0.08160977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00077811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,630.56 or 0.99750054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Kush Finance Coin Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,272 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.