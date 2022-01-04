Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Update

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kunlun Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS KLYCY opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55. Kunlun Energy has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

