Kryll Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00003055 BTC on exchanges. Kryll has a market cap of $54.44 million and $1.15 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00051374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

