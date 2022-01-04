Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KHTRF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Knight Therapeutics from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Europe upgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.95 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$4.16 during trading on Tuesday. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.19.

Knight Therapeutics Inc engages in acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its products include ILUVIEN, Nerlynx, Probuphine, Movantik, and Neuragen. The company was founded by Jonathan R. Goodman on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

