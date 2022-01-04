Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 23000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18.

In other news, Director Peter Tallman purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$157,500.00.

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 585 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims.

