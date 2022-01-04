Klever Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $114.87 million and $1.43 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klever has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00074876 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.95 or 0.08245408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00079692 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,133.87 or 0.99973185 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

