Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGSPY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kingspan Group from €88.00 ($100.00) to €85.00 ($96.59) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingspan Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Kingspan Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.69. The company had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 495. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.13.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

