Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,991 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $168.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.57.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

