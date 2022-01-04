Keybank National Association OH Has $45.65 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,480 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $45,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 131,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,034 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,131,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SHY opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.42 and a one year high of $86.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.