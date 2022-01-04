Keybank National Association OH Has $41.65 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 703,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $41,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 64.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,049,812.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock has a market cap of $137.35 billion, a PE ratio of -25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

