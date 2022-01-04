Keybank National Association OH Has $19.94 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,597,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,614,000 after buying an additional 1,658,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after buying an additional 1,035,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after buying an additional 488,716 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,156,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,780,000 after buying an additional 458,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,350,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,802,000 after buying an additional 433,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $82.63.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

