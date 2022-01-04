Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.94. Kandi Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.66.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kandi Technologies Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846,918 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

See Also: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.