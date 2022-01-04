K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Shares Down 1.4%

K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) fell 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 336 ($4.53) and last traded at GBX 340 ($4.58). 20,077 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 83,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.65).

Several research firms have weighed in on K3C. cut their target price on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.09) to GBX 414 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of K3 Capital Group from GBX 452 ($6.09) to GBX 414 ($5.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of £248.88 million and a P/E ratio of 45.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from K3 Capital Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. K3 Capital Group’s payout ratio is 0.92%.

In other K3 Capital Group news, insider Charlotte Alexandra Stranner bought 9,000 shares of K3 Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £29,250 ($39,415.17). Also, insider Stuart Lees purchased 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,999.88 ($40,425.66). Insiders acquired a total of 27,982 shares of company stock valued at $8,974,988 in the last quarter.

K3 Capital Group PLC acts as a business sales specialist in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides business sale services that identify and match the sellers of SME businesses to trade, individual, and institutional buyers under the KBS Corporate brand; delivers deals to mid-market private equity and trade buyers under the KBS Corporate Finance brand; and offers business transfer services under the Knightsbridge brand.

