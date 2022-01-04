JUST (JST) One Day Volume Tops $262.29 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, JUST has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One JUST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $414.09 million and $262.29 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00063399 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00080064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,288.88 or 0.99950719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007512 BTC.

JUST Coin Profile

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,425,000 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

