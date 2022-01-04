Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,296.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth approximately $67,747,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 260.0% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,378,000 after buying an additional 1,701,039 shares during the period.

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.57. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

