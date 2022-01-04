JTC (LON:JTC) Hits New 1-Year High at $945.00

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 945 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 935 ($12.60), with a volume of 220568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 916 ($12.34).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JTC shares. Shore Capital raised JTC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered JTC to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($9.10) to GBX 830 ($11.18) in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 945 ($12.73) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.56, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 858.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 754.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

