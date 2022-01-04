Shares of JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,115.30 ($15.03) and last traded at GBX 1,115.30 ($15.03), with a volume of 262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,110 ($14.96).

The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,081.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,060.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth’s payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

