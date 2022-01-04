JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “GBX 4,900” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 4,900 ($66.03) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.16) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.55) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($71.42) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,967.69 ($66.94).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 4,892 ($65.92) on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($58.67) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,669.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,218.96. The stock has a market cap of £79.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,596 ($61.93), for a total transaction of £32,953.32 ($44,405.50). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.