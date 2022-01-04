JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Plans $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend payment by 76.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $11.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.6%.

Shares of JPM opened at $161.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.86 and its 200 day moving average is $159.97. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

