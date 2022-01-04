JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Price Target to CHF 280

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Societe Generale lowered Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schindler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.29.

Schindler stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.09. 10 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.66. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $250.79 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

