Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Argent Advisors Inc.

Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 72,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.9% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 215,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $171.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $451.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

