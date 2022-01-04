Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 13.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 4.60.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at $72,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

