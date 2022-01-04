Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $74,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 162.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $2,159,471 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.38, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

