Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,914,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,441,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 775,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,243,000 after purchasing an additional 195,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after purchasing an additional 279,909 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.33. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.