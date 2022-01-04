Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $361,000 Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 110,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

SHLS stock opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.05.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

