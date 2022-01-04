Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 6,183 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 43.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 135.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYT opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.78. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.32 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. New York Times’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Wolfe Research cut New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

