Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 18,549 First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.51% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTXN. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,755,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 494,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $20.02 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

