Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JAMF shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of JAMF opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

In related news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 13,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $466,416.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,433 shares of company stock valued at $7,809,429 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jamf by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Jamf by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Jamf by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

