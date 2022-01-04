Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Short Interest Down 82.1% in December

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 82.1% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IZOZF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.75. 23,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,432. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69. Izotropic has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

Izotropic Company Profile

Izotropic Corporation, a research and development company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes next generation 3D breast CT imaging technology for the earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

