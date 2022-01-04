Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years.
NYSE IVH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 62,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $14.34.
About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund
Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.
