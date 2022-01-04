Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IVH)

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.1% over the last three years.

NYSE IVH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.88. 62,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,165. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $14.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 16,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the last quarter.

About Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

