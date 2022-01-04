IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 10.4%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) shares were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.69 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 69,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,112,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.15.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 5,229 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $87,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,323 shares of company stock worth $1,400,889. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,471,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886,286 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after buying an additional 2,271,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in IVERIC bio by 6,276.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after buying an additional 2,082,326 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,098,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its position in IVERIC bio by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

