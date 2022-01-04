Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 787,347 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth about $69,000. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITUB opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

