Ispolink Market Capitalization Reaches $12.68 Million (ISP)

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Ispolink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Ispolink has a market capitalization of $12.68 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ispolink Profile

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,552,961,493 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

