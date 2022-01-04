iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

