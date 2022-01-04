iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $114.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.79 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.