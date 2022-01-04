iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 180,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR opened at $114.51 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $89.79 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.