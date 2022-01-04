iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,440 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.55% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $47,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.63. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

