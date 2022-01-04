iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $481.73 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $366.16 and a 12-month high of $481.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $467.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

