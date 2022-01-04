iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Sets New 12-Month High at $482.07

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $482.07 and last traded at $481.87, with a volume of 89888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $479.84.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.72.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

