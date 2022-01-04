iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Hits New 52-Week High at $559.02

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $559.02 and last traded at $544.68, with a volume of 20626 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $553.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $523.43 and its 200 day moving average is $478.11.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.