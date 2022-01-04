iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

IWM opened at $226.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

