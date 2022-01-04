iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Altus Wealth Group LLC’s Largest Position

Altus Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 8.9% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,370,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after acquiring an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,844,000 after acquiring an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,899,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $307.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.45. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $226.77 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

