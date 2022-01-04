iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Decreased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $266.11 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $266.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.36.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.